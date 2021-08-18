Chinese figure skating Grand Prix called off

HONG KONG: The figure skating Grand Prix scheduled for November 4-7 in Chongqing, China, has been cancelled due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union (ISU) announced. The Cup of China “is no longer viable”, said the ISU in a statement on Tuesday. “In view of the very limited international flights in all inbound cities in China and the relevant prevention restrictions in COVID-19, the concept of a ‘competition bubble’ can not be realized,” the statement said. In order to ensure six Grand Prix events before the finals, scheduled for Osaka, Japan, in December, the ISU went on to invite member countries to apply to replace the Chinese event on the same dates.













