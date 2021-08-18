Sabyasachi Mukherji under fire for recent collection

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Swedish fast-fashion brand H&M have been under fire since August 12 on two counts: that their newly launched collaboration, a collection called Wanderlust, is a work of cultural appropriation, and that it was supposed to be accessible to a larger audience but the pricing of the items is out of the reach of even the average H&M buyer. The cultural appropriation issue stems from the fact that the H&M website states that “a key highlight of this collection is Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, meticulously crafted embroidery and multicultural silhouettes”. But the prints have been rendered digitally. Some, like the Sanganeri print which is GI tagged to a specific community of artisans, have been altered slightly, but remain reminiscent of the original. The designer has now received an open letter signed by 15 Indian crafts associations and collectives, including Crafts Council of India, Crafts Council of Karnataka and the All India Artisans & Craftworkers Welfare Association.













