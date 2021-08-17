PTI govt working to promote sports culture in Punjab: CM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presented cheques, valuing two million each, to Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib for prominently competing in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Sports Board Punjab and Energy Department gave away 10, 10 lakh rupees cheques to both the Olympians. The CM also presented cheques, valuing one million rupees each, to climbers Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shehroz Kashif while Coach Syed Fayyaz Bukhari was given a five lakh rupees cheque.

The CM appreciated their performance saying that Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib have brought laurels home with their outstanding display of talent. Similarly, Shehroz Kashif and Sajid Ali Sadpara have proved their strong commitment by climbing the killer mountain K2 at a young age. You are the real heroes as well as a national asset and the government will continue to encourage and support youth with such super talents, he maintained. The PTI government will continue to provide resources for the promotion of sports culture and I pray to Almighty Allah to bless you with many more achievements, he added.

Arshad Nadeem thanked the CM and vowed to win a medal in the next Olympics. Talha Talib, Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shehroz Kashif thanked the Punjab government for its support and encouragement.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Bhatti, Dr Akhtar Malik, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, SACM for Sports Umer Farooq, president Olympics Association (Punjab) Amir Jan, secretary and DG (Sports), chairman BoD Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Ltd Abdul Basit and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Prisons and Spokesman of the Punjab Government, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the department performance. The CM gave him policy guidelines for best projecting the performance of the provincial government and expressed the satisfaction that a number of steps have been taken for the welfare of the people during the last three years. As a result, Punjab has moved forward towards prosperity while the opposition is facing chaos and uncertainty. The opposition can only boast of in-house change while facing internal turmoil, he added. The government is strengthened than before and the undemocratic designs of the opposition parties will be responded to in the shape of public service; he emphasised and added that people will not be deceived by the negative propaganda.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan asked the opponents to rest assured as they will also face defeat in the next elections. The PDM has ended in a fiasco and the people have become frustrated with their designs. The corrupt cabal has no value before the politics of public service and honesty, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident of vandalising the statue of Ranjit Singh and directed legal action against the captured accused. He also directed to restore the statue in its original shape. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated newly elected AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood and expressed good wishes for him.

In a statement, the CM said Barrister Sultan Mahmood is an accomplished politician who will utilize his energies for the development and welfare of the people of Azad Kashmir. The success of PTI in AJK elections has proved that the people want the continuation of welfare-oriented policies and the foundation of a new Pakistan will also be laid in AJK after Gilgit-Baltistan, concluded the CM.