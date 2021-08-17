Govt committed to protect rights of minorities, says governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the government is committed to protect the rights of minorities and whenever any incident of injustice involving minorities is reported strict action is taken against the responsible persons.

While talking to the delegations at Governor’s House led by Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister for Minorities, Ejaz Alam and Members PTI Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir and Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq, he said that corruption is disastrous for any country and the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing a policy of transparent and impartial accountability from day one to eliminate corruption from the country, adding that the government is committed to the policy of transparent and impartial accountability.

Today, all institutions, including parliament and democracy, are getting stronger, he said. He further stated that the supremacy of constitution and maintaining law in the country is the responsibility of the government which will be fulfilled at all costs, adding that the people are with democracy, rule of law and the government narrative.

He said no one can tolerate injustice with minorities in Pakistan and the government takes strict action, wherever any incident involving injustice with the minorities is reported. Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam said that government agencies stand by every minority living in Pakistan and they will never be left alone in any circumstance , adding that the nefarious designs of those who are conspiring against religious harmony will be thwarted.