PTI slams Sindh govt for not upgrading education system

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Tuesday took the Sindh government to task for not upgrading its education system even after a gap of one year. PTI leader Khurrum Sher Zaman said that the restoration of educational activities after the lockdown in the province had become a challenge for the provincial government. He alleged that no arrangements had been made in the government schools of the province for online classes. He further said the incompetence of the provincial Information Technology (IT) and education ministers was pushing the future of children to darkness. The PTI leader alleged that the students studying in the government schools had suffered more because of the lockdown in the province.













