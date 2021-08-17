Food training schools to be set up in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) is going to establish training schools in various districts of the province to train food handlers attached to various food industries, businesses in safe food practices.

Initially, three training schools will be set up in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbotabad, for which procurement process has been initiated. The KP FS&HFA will also recruit professional trainers for the schools.

These views were expressed by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan while presiding over the monthly review meeting here on Tuesday.

DG Food Safety Authority said the Food Safety Authority is working to further strengthen the technical capacity of the field teams, and introduce automation in the system.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the establishment of training schools would enable food handlers of various businesses and Industries to work in accordance with the SOPs set by the KP FS&HFA, and adopt basic hygiene principles, which would ensure access of quality food to the citizens.

The DG Food Safety Authority said that the authority is also working on the establishment of seven mobile laboratories to facilitate field teams in testing and ensure quality and safe food supply to the public. The laboratories would be made operational by January.

He said the authority is working hard to ensure transparency in the operations of Food Safety Authority.

He directed the field teams to intensify operations against food adulteration in the province, and rely more on rapid tests of food items.