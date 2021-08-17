Govt will take all steps to ensure peace during Muharram: Ashrafi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Inter-Faith Harmony, Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the government would take all possible measures to maintain peace and law and order during Ashura Moharram.

Addressing a press conference here at press club, Tahir Ashrafi said there was an ideal atmosphere of inter-faith harmony in the country and people of all schools of thought were performing their religious obligations with complete freedom.

He said protection of rights of minorities was the prime responsibility of the government and strict action would be taken against those who found involve in any such activities.

Ashrafi said effective security measures have been taken for peaceful observance of Ashura.

Besides coordination centers, control rooms have also been set up at CM Secretariats, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Interior Ministry, Home Departments and District Commissioner offices for effective coordination among government departments, field staff of law enforcement agencies, Ulema-Mashaikh and leaders of different schools of thoughts during Muharramul Haram.

He said a high-level meeting of senior ulema and mashaikh and leadership of different schools of thoughts was recently held which agreed to support government endeavours for maintaining religious harmony during Muharramul in accordance with the draft of

Paigham-e-Pakistan.

As per the Paigham-e-Pakistan agreed draft, he informed that ulema and mashaikh of all schools of thought would ensure an atmosphere of honour and affection, tolerance and understanding among themselves and respect for leadership of other religious sects.

The religious scholars, preachers and writers should focus on adopting a balanced and moderate approach in their speeches and writings avoiding any offensive or harsh statements against other sects.

Tahir Ashrafi said cooperation of Ulema-Mashaikh was imperative for establishing peace and maintaining law order during Ashura.