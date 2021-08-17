Govt to provide protection to Muharram processions

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat, while briefing the media on the security arrangements made for Muharram on Tuesday, said that Section 144 had been imposed on 9th and 10th of Muharram, while pillion riding and mobile-phone services would be banned as per requirement.

He said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held separate meetings of each division, while consultations with religious scholars were also made in the meeting of Majlis-e-Ittehad-e-Muslimeen.

He said that 36,686 Majalis and 9,318 processions would be held in the province, and 410,000 police personnel, 35 Rangers and 66 Army companies had been deployed for their protection. He said that exemplary cooperation from ulema of all sects had been received. He said that with their consultation, the gagging of 900 scholars and 1,315 zakireen had been carried out.