Iqra University targets online learners

Iqra University (IU) has launched five new online courses accessible to everyone with an internet connection.

The courses were uploaded on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“This is in line with our university’s philosophy of making education inclusive and accessible to everyone,” said Hunaid Lakhani, the founding chancellorof Iqra University. “Our online coursesare a reflection of that.” The new courses include photography, storyboarding, art direction, copywriting, and advertising. They have been made available on Udemy, and have been carefully selected and designed to address the growing market demand.

Udemy is a leading online platform that hosts courses from around the world. It currently has more than 155 thousand courses in its catalogue, with around 40 millionregistered learners.

Open online courses have gained popularity in recent years owing to their flexible learning formats. These courses mostly carry video lectures and encourage self-paced learning.

The university also offers online continuing education programs for professionals and individuals seeking to advance their careers.These cover different topics relating to media, information technology, banking, and project management.

“Our online courses are aimed at facilitating professionals either looking to advance their careers or switch to a different profession altogether. They are also useful for people wanting to resume their higher studies, including housewives, full-time workers, andbusiness owners,” said Lakhani.

McKinsey Global Institute, a leading business and economics research institute, estimates around 375 workers will upgrade skills for their work by 2030.