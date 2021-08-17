‘Fake resolution presented in favour of PMC’

Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) Executive Secretary Aftab Ahmad has claimed on Tuesday that at the behest of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Vice President Ali Raza, Dr Tanveer Islam-who is the President of PAMI Punjab-had prepared a fake resolution in favour of the PMC.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said PAMI Punjab members have rejected the resolution and questioned why is the regulatory body being used to intimidate its members through illegal grading and other means. He said Dr Tanveer Islam’s membership has been suspended and he has been removed for conspiring against PAMI and passing a fake resolution.

PAMI will soon hold a press conference on the matter, the executive secretary added. Ahmad cautioned, “Some elements are destroying domestic medical and dental colleges and promoting foreign medical colleges.”

PMC TO ADDRESS OUTSTANDING ISSUES OF PRIVATE MEDICAL COLLEGES: Meanwhile, the PMC has reiterated that the commission being the regulator was always willing and open to positive discussion to address issues related to the private medical and dental colleges.

The assurance was given by PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi and Vice President Ali Raza during a meeting with representatives of medical and dental colleges from Punjab.

Dr Tanveer Islam handed over the contentious resolution passed by PAMI Punjab at a recent meeting and hoped that a fruitful and positive dialogue between the colleges and the PMC will be initiated moving forward for the common goal of improving the quality of medical education in Pakistan.

Dr Rana accompanied by Sheikh Waheed, Chairman Avicenna Medical College and Rana Yasir Islam of Islam Medical College also shared some of the concerns of different private medical and dental colleges in Punjab relating to the new regulations issued by the commission for admissions to medical and dental colleges.

Their concerns were addressed and the commission’s stance on these was explained in detail by the president and vice president.

They further agreed to respond in writing as well as issue any clarifications where necessary to remove any concerns in the mind of the colleges. They pointed out that, in recent weeks, representatives of many colleges, including HBS Medical College, Abbottabad International Medical College, Rehman Medical and Dental College and a delegation of some dental colleges of Sindh, met with them, and their concerns were heard and multiple clarifications to the regulations were undertaken as a consequence. Dr Rana requested that since a new and positive regulatory structure had been introduced the commission should provide guidance, especially where procedural errors may occur in view of the colleges still getting used to the new system. The delegation also sought that time should be given to colleges to meet the new standards for recognition once they are completed by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board. The president and vice president assured that the commission would always provide guidance and would seek to correct any errors by a college in a positive manner; however, it was also the commission’s responsibility to safeguard the interests of students. Hence, it was expected of the colleges to ensure a transparent and merit-based system to remove any misgivings of students and parents. It was also confirmed that the request to give time to meet the new standards will be entertained, and a reasonable pathway will be given to colleges to meet the new standards and improve the quality of education being imparted.