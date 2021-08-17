Pakistan, China cooperate to develop textile sector

Pak-China cooperation plays an important role in development of Pakistan’s textile industry as now all the metal items as well as advanced production machines are imported from China, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday. “Firstly, the relationship between Chinese and Pakistani governments is very good, and people’s relationship is also very good. We feel like more comfortable to invest in Pakistan,” said Karen Chen, manager director of Challenge Fashion, a Chinese company that is investing $150 million in an industrial park.

As a foreign direct investment (FDI) in an export industry in Pakistan, the project is made by the Shanghai-based Challenge, which is already operating as Challenge Apparel since 2017 with its garment manufacturing unit on Multan Road near Lahore fetching nearly $44m in export revenue during the last fiscal year.