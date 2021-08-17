OVER TO TALIBAN

Victorious Taliban Monday started the process of forming government in Afghanistan as they appointed officials on key positions, with fighters patrolling Kabul after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war.

President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country on Sunday as the insurgents encircled the capital, capping a military victory that saw them capture the country’s major cities in a 10-day lightning offensive. Government forces collapsed without the support of the US military, which invaded in 2001 after the September 11 attacks and toppled the Taliban for its support of Al-Qaeda.

While an uneasy calm spread across Afghanistan, a day after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban consolidated their hold, appointed officials at key positions, confiscated weapons from civilians and assued diplomats and people of full security. After taking over of the television station the videos on social media showed Taliban giving a roundup of situation and providing the viewers latest updates.

Taliban fighters have taken over checkpoints across the city, and militants with rifles slung over their shoulders walked through the streets of the Green Zone, the heavily fortified district that houses most embassies and international organisations.

The Taliban sought to reassure the international community that Afghans should not fear them, and said they will not take revenge against those who supported the US-backed alliance. In a message posted to social media, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar called on his fighters to remain disciplined after taking control of the city. “Now it’s time to test and prove. Now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life,” he said.

The Taliban’s capture of the capital occurred, as in many other cities, with little of the bloodshed many had feared.

There were desperate scenes at Kabul’s airport as people tried to board the few flights available. Social media videos appeared to show people climbing onto the fuselage of some aircraft before takeoff. “We are afraid to live in this city,” a 25-year-old ex-soldier told AFP as he stood among huge crowds on the tarmac. “Since I served in the army, the Taliban would definitely target me.”

An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s defence ministry said, while neighbouring Tajikistan said more than 100 Afghan soldiers had landed at one of its airports.

The United States – which was left shocked by the rapid collapse of the Afghan government – has sent 6,000 troops to the airport to ensure the safe evacuation of embassy staff, as well as Afghans who worked as interpreters or in other support roles. Other governments including France, Germany and Australia also organised charter flights. The US government said Monday it had secured the airport, but there was still chaos with witnesses reporting soldiers firing shots into the air to ward off crowds.

US soldiers shot dead two men in the crowd with weapons who had “brandished them menacingly”, a Pentagon official said.

Authorities then cancelled all remaining commercial flights, citing the threat of looters and crowds of civilians surging onto the runways. “US military forces are on the scene working alongside Turkish and other international troops to clear the area of people. We do not know how long this will take,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.