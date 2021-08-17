Sugar scam: court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till Sept 4

A banking offences court Monday extended the interim bail of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, till Sept 4 in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the duo appeared before Judge Qaisar Nazir Butt and got their attendance marked.

An associate of Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter as his senior was not available. He also requested the court to adjourn the matter for two weeks in view of the next National Assembly session as Shehbaz Sharif wanted to participate in it. The Federal Investigation Agency’s investigation officer submitted a report before the court and stated that efforts were being made to complete the record.

At this, the court directed the investigation officer to complete investigations and adjourned further hearing till Sept 4. The court also extended the interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz till the next date of hearing. Shehbaz and his sons – Hamza and Suleman – were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of PPC and 5(2) and 5(3) of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w ¾ of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman is absconding and residing in the UK. Meanwhile, an accountability court adjourned hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing, money laundering and Ramzan Sugar mills cases till Sept 16.