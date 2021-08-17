Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar sworn in as SC judge

Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice (CJ) Gulzar Ahmed Monday administered oath of the office to Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, judge of Sindh High Court, as judge of the SC. “Hon’ble Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan administered the oath of office to Hon’ble Mr. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Judge of Sindh High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan today i.e. 16.08.2021 at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, in a simple and dignified ceremony,” read a statement issued by the apex court. “Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony,” it added. The communique further stated, “Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.” On Friday, Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment had approved Justice Mazhar’s elevation by a majority vote.













