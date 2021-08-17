Covid-19 tally of active cases crosses 88,000

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 88,588 the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Monday with 3,669 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,218 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-two corona patients died during past 24 hours, 62 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and nine of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 72 deaths occurred, 28 of them died were under treatment on ventilators. There were 4,787 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.8 percent. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.