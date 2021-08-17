Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings

More than 10,000 personnel of Police and Pakistan Rangers would perform security duties during Muharram ul Haram and to maintain high vigilance and thwart any untoward incident.

Islamabad Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the processions, religious gatherings during Muharram ul Harram and decided to launch combing operations in various slum areas of the city This plan has been prepared by SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the police source said. All wings of Islamabad police have been also given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

The SSP, he said, had directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city. All SPs have been asked to monitor this search operation themselves and inform SSP’s office on daily basis about progress in this regard.

He also directed to maintain close liaison with peace committees and and organizers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

A total of 995 religious gatherings (Majalis) and 179 processions will be held. The SSP has directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants besides implementation on SOPs issued by the government.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions thorough using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the SSP maintained.

The SSP, the source said, also ordered all SHOs to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The personnel of Rangers and police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security of Imambargahs. He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He has also directed for effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for the purpose.

The IGP directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The IGP asked SSP (Traffic) to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out. It should be ensured that Parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too.

The SSP (Operations) has said that walkthrough gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen. He also asked all SPs, SDPOs to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters which may hurt sentiments of people.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) should get the complete bio data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees would be asked to ensure that no stranger is allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during the month of Muharram.

The vehicles of Rangers, CTF and police commandoes would also remain present around Imambargahs and Islamabad police would accomplish his responsibilities with dedication during Muharram-ul-Haram, the police source said.