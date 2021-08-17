Buzdar announces to start rescue air ambulance service in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the passing out ceremony of 393 rescuers of KPK province and 73 rescue workers of Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan at emergency services academy Thokhar Niaz Beg on Monday.

Addressing the participants, the CM announced to start rescue air ambulance service adding that Punjab is the first province to start this service. The budget has been allocated in the current fiscal year, he added. He assured to sympathetically review the approval of risk allowance for rescuers on the pattern of Punjab police and added that work will be started for restoration of frozen allowance since 2017. Meanwhile, the government has also expanded the scope of rescue service to 86 tehsils while motorbike ambulance service is extended to 27 districts, he continued. It is sanguine that rescue 1122 has rescued myriad people in more than 96 lakh emergencies which are a unique honour for the institution, he added. The CM appreciated that more than 20 thousand rescuers of Punjab and other federating units have completed their training from the academy which enjoys the honour of being the first certified search and rescuers team by the UN.

He, however, regretted the board meeting was not held for 10 long years adding that the PTI government took several initiatives for the betterment of the organization while holding regular board meetings. Meanwhile, rescuers’ service structure has been created to generate promotion opportunities, the CM affirmed. The government has given the status of an administrative department to rescue 1122 while giving the powers of a Secretary to DG, he said.

The CM appreciated that the rescuers have shifted thousands of corona patients to hospitals and quarantine centres during the pandemic. The government will continue to provide resources for giving the best emergency services to the people, the CM concluded.

KPK’s special assistant on information Kamran Bangash appreciated that CM Usman Buzdar extended valuable cooperation for the training of KPK rescuers and termed it an example of inter-provincial harmony. The past rulers tried to weaken the passions of national unity but Usman Buzdar, being the popular chief minister, has integrated us all. Usman Buzdar also ensured composite development and discontinued the culture of political jugglery, he added. Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA regretted the rescue 1122 faced deterioration in the past due to prejudice of past ruler. Now, CM Usman Buzdar has made it the best service providing institution, she added. DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said rescue 1122 was not given new ambulances in the past and 258 new ambulances were being given after 2015 on special instructions of CM Usman Buzdar who has always patronized the institution.

Newly elected PTI MPA from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. Senior PTI leader Saleem Baryar and Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khursheed were also present.

The CM congratulated Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Saleem Baryar over the wonderful victory in PP-38 adding that people have defeated the anti-state narrative and chosen an honest and trustworthy candidate to represent them. The so-called slogan of giving respect to vote has died and the success of PTI shows that the politics of honesty will prevail. The voters have buried the negative politics, he added. The PTI is a populist political party and the voters have succeeded it because of the marvellous performance. The CM termed Ahsan Saleem Baryar as an asset for the party. Meanwhile, the government has set the pace of development and no one will be able to stop it. I will soon visit Sialkot, concluded the chief minister. Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that it is an honour and a privilege to be a part of the CM team. Saleem Baryar vowed to move along with CM Punjab for the development and prosperity of the people. He also invited the CM to visit Sialkot and announced to further strengthen the PTI in the district.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure observance of corona SOPs in Muharram processions and Majalis. In a statement, the CM appealed to the participants to wear facemasks as it is in their interest to observe precautions in the wake of the fourth corona wave.