Senate body urges govt to convene joint session on Afghan situation

The Senate Defence Committee on Monday urged the government to take the parliament into confidence on latest Afghanistan situation and immediately convene a joint session of the house following latest development in the region.

The committee also took note of the evolving situation in the neighbouring brotherly Afghanistan and expressed complete solidarity and support to the people of Afghanistan for lasting peace in their war-torn country, said a media release. In a unanimous declaration of “Resolution on Afghanistan” the Senate body chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that peace, security and stability were inextricably intertwined between Pakistan and Afghanistan and no other country had higher stakes for peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

“As an expression of Muslim brotherhood, Pakistan continues to be a model host, by keeping number of refugees for the longest duration in history,” it added

The resolution underscored Pakistan’s interests in Afghanistan that were consistent and clear. “Supporting the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan; promoting a peaceful political transition in Afghanistan through an inclusive broad-based consensus so that a new civil war can be prevented, the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to destabilize any neighbouring country or used as a base for cross-border terrorism against Pakistan, as happened in the recent past.” it said. The Senate Defence Committee also urged the government to take note that during this period of uncertainty, in Afghanistan, the government should take effective measures to prevent regional spoilers like India, from taking advantage of the situation to the detriment of peace in the region and the security of Pakistan. According to the Dossier on “India State Terrorism” prepared by the Government of Pakistan in November 2020, the Indian intelligence, RAW has been operating 87 training camps against Pakistan, 66 on Afghan territory and 21 on Indian territory, the Senate body underscored in its resolution.

The Senate Committee called the international community to take note of these facts, and urged the global community, particularly the United Nations, as well as the OIC, European Union and other international organizations to remain actively, engaged in Afghanistan for the promotion of peace and reconciliation as well as the re-construction of this war-ravaged country. The Senate body urged the United States of America and the Western countries who were part of NATO to learn lessons from the experience of Afghanistan, since what has happened in Afghanistan, was a humbling experience for these countries as Pakistan’s long-standing stand has been vindicated that there was no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan and that the principle of “might is right” was unacceptable and contrary to international law and the UN Charter.

The Senate Defence Committee looked forward to working with its counterpart in Afghanistan for the promotion of peace, security and stability in both countries and the region as a whole. Pakistan has been a peace facilitator and a source of regional stability, a role that Pakistan would continue to play.

CPJ:The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has appreciated Pakistan’s role in safe evacuation of foreign media correspondents from Afghanistan. The Committee’s Asia Programme Coordinator, Steven Butler telephoned Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday, to thank Pakistan for its cooperation in safe evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan. Talking to Steven Butler, the Information Minister said Pakistan supports freedom of expression all over the world and protection of all people affiliated with media.