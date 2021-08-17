Social welfare system to help end human trafficking: moot

The menace of human trafficking is linked with social problems being faced by the members of the society and a comprehensive social welfare policy can help eliminate human trafficking.

This was stated by speakers at a national seminar on human trafficking organized by Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies here on Monday. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, ISCS Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dean Faculty of Law Dr Amanullah, Director Anti-human Smuggling, FIA Islamabad Zaheer Ahmad, CHRS CEO Waqar Haider, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar urged the social scientists to come forward and play their role for elimination of social issues like human trafficking. Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar said that the issue of trafficking in persons (TIP) was connected with social problems being faced by the people. She said that human trafficking occurred in countries where there were serious human rights violations and people wanted to change their fate at any cost.

Dr Rubeena Zakar said that TIP was linked with people’s living conditions, minimum dignity, absence of a rescue system, social safety net for marginalized sections of society and decent work environment. She said that in Pakistan, there was a huge gender gap in labor force participation. She said that an urgent action was needed to eliminate human trafficking including forced labor.