KP to start second shift classes in schools soon

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start second shift classes with an aim to provide more learning facilities to students in government schools.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai would chair a meeting on Tuesday to take important decisions about the launching of evening classes.

An official of Elementary and Secondary Education department told APP on Monday that initially evening classes would be started in more than 100 government schools across the province and it would be extended to other schools in phases.

He said the education department has set a target of second shift classes in 400 schools within next three months.

He said that evening classes would resolve the issue of overcrowding in classrooms and facilitate teachers to focus more on students and their progress.

The government has allocated Rs110 million to take the initiative in settled districts and Rs35 million for merged tribal districts in the budget, the official added.

The official said the second shift would begin at 3:00 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. while the department has finalized all arrangements in this regard.