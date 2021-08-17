K-Electric celebrates I-Day with residents of Lyari

Commemorating Pakistan’s 74th year of Independence, K-Electric’s senior management team visited the Coach Emad Football Academy in Lyari to celebrate the occasion with the community and its representatives along with the elected officials of the area. In addition to a flag hoisting ceremony, a friendly football match was organized for local residents to showcase their skills.

Lyari epitomizes resilience and diversity. As one of the oldest areas of Karachi, it is home to hundreds of markets including the iconic Jodia Bazaar and the Timber Market. It is also an exporter of sporting talent to the country producing footballers and boxers who have played at national and international levels as well. The only individual medal winner for Pakistan in Olympics Hussain Shah is the son of Lyari. Shah won his medal at the boxing event of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Small businesses have mushroomed across the area in the past decade, empowering the residents and contributing to the local and national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, K-Electric – MoonisAlvi said, “It is a matter of pride for us to see the phenomenal growth that Lyari has shown. This region is a microcosm of Karachi, always bustling no matter what the time of day. We are honored to play a role in improving the quality of life for our valued consumers not just in this area but across our operational territory. We believe that sustainable change is driven from the grassroots, which is why we engage with the community beyond just the provision of quality electricity infrastructure. We established the Lyari Football League to encourage the talent of this area to showcase their skills and channel their energy positively. I am sure that one of these athletes will follow the example of Hussain Shah and bring more laurels for Pakistan at the Olympics.”

In line with its commitment to the city of Karachi, K-Electric has been working on providing a safe, reliable, and consistent supply of power to spur socio-economic development.