Agency 21 completes five years of excellence

Transforming the image of the real estate sector in Pakistan and providing the most convenient real estate services, Agency21 completes its five years of excellence in Pakistan.

During the five years, Agency21 maintained the highest standards of professionalism, which set a new standard in the real estate sector. Agency 21 International was created with a mission to change the real estate image. It has entered the real estate market with an idea to introduce a system of transparent and efficient property transactions powered by digital technology.

With the presence of more than 13 offices, Agency21 is performing its function in eight major cities of Pakistan and providing convenient services to its clients.

In the wake of a five-year celebration, Chairman Imarat Group of Companies and CEO Agency21 Mr.Shafiq Akbar said that we are destined for substantial corporate successes in the future.

The Chairman felicitated everyone for accomplishing five successful years of excellence.

Speaking on occasion, Director Agency21 Sharjeel A. Ehmer said that Agency21 would increase its horizon in the upcoming five years and forge new partnerships.

He was also of the view that Agency21 is restoring people’s trust in the real estate sector, which will help harness the untapped potential of the real estate sector.