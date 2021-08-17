PPP govt obstacle in improving education standards: Haleem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh terming the PPP government the main obstacle in provision of better facilities of education and health in the province has said that Single National Curriculum would be pivotal in removing educational disparity among different sections of society.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he felicitated Prime minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood and his team on achievement of a significant milestone in the history of the nation by ending the prevailing dual education system and opening vistas of new opportunities to lower income groups.

Haleem Adil said that the former governments failed in providing better facilities of quality education to the lower and middle class and only elite class could afford the expanses of English medium educational institutes and opportunities abroad. The dual system had deprived the poor of better education for decades, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled another promise and now every children irrespective of his financial or social status would be able to acquire quality education and career opportunities alike. The PPP, in the name of 18th amendment, was opposing the single curriculum like health card because they wanted continuity of dual education and deprivation of the poor for their personal gains, he maintained.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly said that PTI government has introduced health card that ensures better health facilities to the lower income strata at all the reputed health facilities which they earlier could not think of. The federal government wanted to launch the health card in Sindh like other provinces of Pakistan and was read to provide its budgetary share for the purpose but the Sindh government was creating hurdles in the name of 18th amendment and provincial autonomy, he alleged asking that PPP’s provincial government looks towards federal government when the fail to provide health facilities, manage civic amenities and evening disposal of garbage and sewerage.

“Opposition of single educational systems in the country unveils the real face of PPP which kept opposing ever people friendly move of the federal government,” he remarked.

Haleem Adil said that 341 drone strikes were carried out in PPP government, PPP did not raise any voice, for the first time our leader said now absolutely not. He asked Bilawal Bhutto to form a committee who will ask Sindh’s ministers why Sindh has been destroyed.

The PTI leader said that the 3-year Sindh Medical Support Program of Rs. 5 billion was started in Sindh under public-private partnership in 2016. Under this program, NGOs had to spend Rs. 3.5 billion and Sindh government Rs. 1.5 billion, the PEI had started an infection prevention program worth Rs 3.5 billion with the help of Pakistanis living in the US and Canada, which was stopped by the Minister. All the goods are rotting in Sher Shah’s warehouses.