Sunridge Foods aims to eradicate malnutrition in Pakistan

Unity Foods is proud to initiate one of Pakistan’s biggest campaigns to fight malnutrition. Pakistan has over 1.5 crore malnourished children – one of the highest numbers in the world. Malnourishment leads to stunting, wasting and undernourishment in children under the age of 5. Children who suffer from malnourishment don’t get the chance to develop to their full physical and mental potential.

This Independence Day, Sunridge Foods took the brave step to fight malnutrition in Pakistan. Sunridge Foods produces fortified whole wheat products that are packed with iron, zinc, vitamin b12 and folic acid. These nutrients help improve blood circulation, strengthen the immune system, make bones stronger and give you strength. The products are manufactured at their PESA Mill with zero human contact, making the products safe, hygienic and consistent in quality.

Sunridge Foods has pledged to donate the same fortified atta to malnourished children so they too can lead a healthy life and achieve all their dreams.

The ad campaign is based around the concept of a father and son who observe a malnourished child on the street and realize that this is a large issue and someone needs to take action to counter it. Fahad Mustafa perfectly plays the lead role and communicates the message that it takes one person to bring positive change in the society and that we need to step up and take charge instead of waiting for someone else to do it.