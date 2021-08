PRCS managing body elects vice chairman, treasurer

The first meeting of new Managing Body of Pakistan Red Crescent Society with Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq in the chair was held at National Headquarters on Monday in which Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Coopted members were elected and four Governance Committees were established including Executive, Finance, Human Resource, Procurement from amongst the Managing Body members of PRCS. Asif Bajwa, former secretary planning division and secretary finance, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of PRCS. Dr Irshad Muhammad, former Secretary FBR and Revenue Division and Former Chairman FBR, has been elected as PRCS Treasurer while renowned journalist Rana Mubashar, Brig (r) Sajid Naeem – Member ADPC and Former Member of NDMA, and Babar Hassan, have been elected as new Coopted members of PRCS Managing Body. PRCS Punjab Branch Chairman Justice (R) Shiekh Ahmed Farooq, Balochistan Branch Chairman Abdul Bari Barech, erstwhile FATA Branch Chairman Asif Khan, AJK State Branch Chairman Ejaz Raza, Dr Irshad Muhammad, Asif Bajwa, Syed Hashim A Hassan, Dr Parvez Ghaffar Rajwani, Brig (r) Abdul Hadi and Brig (r) Dr Mowadat Hussain Rana, representatives of Federal Ministries and Secretary General Dr Adeel Nawaz also attended the meeting.