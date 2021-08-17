First ever trade festival under OIC next year in Pakistan: envoy

The first-ever trade festival, under the banner of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will be held in the country the next year.

This was stated by Pakistan Ambassador to the OIC Rizwan Saeed Sheikh while talking to a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), on Monday.

He hoped that maximum member countries would participate in the trade festival to explore new opportunities of cooperation and investment. He said that a meeting of foreign ministers of the Islamic countries was also expected in March 2022 in Pakistan to forge unity for collective uplift of the Muslim Ummah.

He said ‘Halal’ food is the basic requirement of Islamic countries and a conference in this regard would also be arranged the next year. He said it would open vast opportunities of trade in the Muslim-specific industry, which had huge untapped potential in non-Muslim countries also. The ambassador said Pakistan would also host a tourism promotion conference under the aegis of the OIC. He asked FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed to prepare viable and tangible recommendations and proposals for these conferences so that Pakistan could play a lead role in the overall development of Islamic countries. About technology transfer, he requested the FCCI president to identify the sectors in which new technologies were required. He said he would make efforts to convince Saudi investors to set up new industrial units in Pakistan.