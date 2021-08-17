Rupee loses 19 paisas against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 19 paisas against the US dollar in interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs164.19 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs164.00. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs163.85 and Rs164.85 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 03 paisas and closed at Rs193.54 against the last day’s trading of Rs192.57, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen also gained two paisas to close at Rs1.50, whereas a decrease of Rs1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs227.60 as compared to its last closing of Rs226.33. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs44.70 and Rs43.77 respectively.













