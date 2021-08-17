Japan’s 2nd quarter GDP grows 1.3pc on robust exports

Japan’s economy in the April-June period logged a real 0.3 percent increase from the previous quarter, or an annualised 1.3-percent growth, as robust exports were overshadowed by the sluggish consumption amid a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed on Monday. The growth data beat the average projection of 0.7 percent annualised growth by private-sector economists. However, the GDP rise was not enough to make up for the January-March quarter’s 3.7-percent contraction.

Since Japan’s vaccination rollout was slower than other major economies, the country’s economic recovery, according to the latest data, showed a lack of momentum after its worst slump on record last year caused by the pandemic. The economy of the United States and the Euro area increased an annualised 6.5 percent and 8.3 percent in the same three-month period, correspondingly. With a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the Japanese government declared its third COVID-19 state of emergency in late April for Tokyo and three other western prefectures, and later expanded the emergency to 10 prefectures out of 47 total prefectures in Japan. It was lifted in late June for most prefectures. Private consumption was stressed by the third state of emergency, which asked establishments serving alcohol to suspend their operations and those not serving liquor to close early. In addition, people were requested to stay at home.

Consumer spending reached its first increase in two quarters, up 0.8 percent from the previous quarter. In the January-March period, spending reduced 1.0 percent amid the second COVID-19 emergency in major cities of Japan. Exports increased by 2.9 percent, rising for the fourth straight quarter.