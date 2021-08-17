Pakistan starts exporting 4G smartphones

In a landmark achievement, the Karachi-based smartphone manufacturer Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd started exporting 4G smartphones to other countries, as per a report published by Gwadar Pro. The development has occurred when Pakistan is celebrating its 74th Independence Day celebration. The first consignment of 5500 units of 4G smart phones carrying ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ tag has been exported to United Arab Emirates, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The authority stated that successful implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy have created a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan. Inovi Telecom has established the stat-of-the-art mobile assembling and manufacturing plant in Pakistan. Inovi Telecom assembles transition brands such as Chinese Infinix and iTel smartphones.













