Jazz 100pc vaccinated against Covid

Jazz has become the first mobile operator to complete the vaccination of all its eligible employees ensuring the safety and well-being of its workforce. This comprises the company’s staff who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the Independence Day celebrations hosted at the Jazz DHQ, CEO Aamir Ibrahim congratulated the employees on achieving a 100 percent vaccination status, adding, “Jazz remains fully committed to the safety of its people. Our internal vaccination campaign aimed to safeguard the health of not only our employees but those around them as well. This achievement is another contribution to our #JazzCares initiative and this Independence Day, there can be no greater service to the nation than to keep us and others safe through the pandemic.”

Apart from focusing on vaccinating its workforce, the company has also collaborated with the National Command and Operation Centre to carry out amassive vaccination awareness campaign.

Even after vaccinating its entire eligible workforce, Jazz is still enforcing strict adherence to SOPs at its offices and experience centers nationwide. Only employees possessing a COVID Vaccination Digital Pass are allowed to work from the office. Instead of visiting franchises and experience centers, customers are encouraged to utilize digital touchpoints, like the self-care mobile app, Jazz World, which has crossed nine million active users.

Throughout the pandemic, Jazz implemented several initiatives towards the safety and well-being of its staff. It was one of the first major companies to implement a work from home policy, as the virus first began spreading.