‘Free Guy’ takes top spot at North American box office

The video game action comedy “Free Guy” has topped the North American box office in its opening weekend, taking in $28.4 million, preliminary figures from trade firm Exhibitor Relations showed on Sunday.

The film, which lightheartedly explores the boundary between the virtual and the real, features an anti-hero played by Ryan Reynolds, a man who realizes he is a character in a video game and seeks to take control of his destiny.

“This is a very good opening under difficult conditions. The Delta variant is taking a toll,” David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told AFP, referring to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The horror feature “Don’t Breathe 2,” about a game of mass murder perpetuated by a blind veteran, came in second place with $10.6 million in its first weekend.

In third place was Disney’s family adventure film “Jungle Cruise,” based on a theme park ride, with $9 million for the Friday-Sunday period.

Right behind it, the biopic about soul queen Aretha Franklin, “Respect” came in fourth with $8.8 million, and rounding out the top five was the supervillain movie “The Suicide Squad,” which amassed $7.8 million.