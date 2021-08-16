Hira receives Global Women Media Award from Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Hira Mani has been awarded the Global Women Media Award by the current Governor of Punjab, the actor confirmed on Sunday.

Hira took to Instagram to share the achievement with her 6.1 Instagram followers with pictures of herself receiving the award from the governor, Chaudhary Mohammad Sarvar.

Thankful for the honour, Hira Mani penned a small note in Urdu script that read, “Thank you Sarvar sahab for your good nature, for appreciating my work, and for this award.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet’s achievement was lauded by her husband Salman Saqib aka Mani in the comment section. “Reward for your extraordinary work,” he said.

Many other fellow celebs and colleagues congratulated Hira for the honour as well, including Ghana Ali, Tabeh Khoja, and Saba Faisal.

Awarded for her contribution to the entertainment industry, Hira Mani has a slew of hits under her belt including ARY Digital’s Meray Paas Tum Ho, Do Bol, Dil Mom Ka Diya etc. She is also one of the most popular TV actresses in the country currently, with millions of followers across social media.