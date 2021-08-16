Atif Aslam reveals he sang ‘Gerua’ for ‘Dilwale’

Atif Aslam revealed that he had almost sung Gerua for Dilwale. The singer made this revelation during an interview with Haroon who asked Atif if he really turned down singing for Shah Rukh Khan since the Bollywood star had also confessed it.

Answering to a question that whether it was true that he didn’t sing song for Shahrukh, Atif said that, “No, nothing of that sort happened, I have had a chance to meet Shahrukh only once, he is a wonderful person, firstly, he didn’t approach me personally, secondly, it was Shahrukh’s team who approached me, I did sing that song, its on record I am telling you that I recorded that song and sent it back to his team, I think his team didn’t put us through, something happened which wasn’t conveyed to him”.

Atif then confessed that he would love to sing for the actor any day. Atif said, “I was not busy, I’d never be busy for you and I’d love to sing for you anyway,”.