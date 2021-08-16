Ayesha Omar faces criticism over Independence Day outfit

Ayesha Omar is a popular Pakistani actress and country’s one of the most famous and highest-paid actress, and a true style icon.

Ayesha Omar has recently posted her pictures and videos from the 75th independence day of Pakistan on social media.

Ayesha was seen wearing a beautiful white traditional dress paired up with a green dupatta in the pictures. Her outfit was a bit see-through and could be termed as ‘vulgar’.

As soon as her pictures were shared on different social media portals it caused severe criticism by the Netizens.

“What the hell is this?” Saba Mateeh, a social media user showed displeasure. A social media user Fatima wrote that “Ayesha has her separate kind of swag”