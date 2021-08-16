Celal Al expresses love for Pakistan on Independence Day

Celal Al aka Abdur Rehman Alp on Saturday wished his Pakistani fans on the Independence Day of their country. The Turkish actor is best known for his role in hit TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul”. The actor shared his picture with Pakistan and Turkish flags with hashtags #Pakistan and #PakistanZindabad 1947″. “Dirilis: Ertugrul” is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Celal Al has visited Pakistan for a couple of times after the TV series started airing on the national TV.













