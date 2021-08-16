CJP thanks Pakistan for safe evacuation of foreign media correspondents from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Committee to Protect Journalists (CJP) Asia Programme Coordinator, Steven Butler on Monday telephoned Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and thanked Pakistan for its cooperation in the safe evacuation of foreign journalists from Afghanistan.

The minister said that Pakistan supported freedom of expression all over the world and the protection of all people affiliated with the media. He said that Pakistan was fully aware of its international responsibilities regarding the protection of media persons’ rights.

The minister said that Pakistan has set up a special cell for facilitation in the evacuation of media persons from Afghanistan.

Steven Butler appreciated Pakistan for its role in the safe evacuation of foreign media correspondents from Afghanistan.