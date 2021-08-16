Farmers seek govt support against sugar mills

Farmers have sought government support against exploitation by sugar mill owners. In a joint press conference, held at the Press Club here on Sunday, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Khokhar, Chairman Pakistan Kissan Foundation (PKF) Mehmood Bukhari, senior farmer leader Chaudhry Mansha Sandhu and other leaders said that sugar mill owners were badly exploiting sugarcane growers.

They said that sugar mill owners were yet to pay Rs3 billion to farmers, though some payments had been paid on the government pressure. They urged the government that payments should be ensured after collecting fine and arrears from the sugar mills. They said sugar mill owners were responsible for the poor financial condition of farmers and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) was equally responsible for it. They said the decision of imposing Rs44 billion fine on sugar mills by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) was historic and farmers welcomed it.