Pakistan summons NSC meeting today

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday called Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the latter conveyed that Pakistan was facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others in Kabul, as requested.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. The prime minister added that the National Security Committee would meet on Monday to further deliberate on the evolving situation. The two leaders would consult again after the meeting with a view to coordinating their efforts. The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue all efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sunday hosted President Dr Arif Alvi in Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul wherein both sides held detailed discussions on issues pertaining to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The presidents were also accompanied by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan and Pakistan’s First Lady Samina Alvi, a President House press release said.

President Erdogan discussed possible help of Pakistan in moving Turkish assets and people safely to Pakistan. President Alvi also established contact with Prime Minister Imran Khan.