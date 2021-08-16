Pakistan will recognise Taliban in line with ‘national interests

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will recognise the Taliban government in line with international consensus, ground realities as well as Pakistan’s national interests. “When the time comes, Pakistan will recognise the Taliban government in line with international consensus, ground realities, as well as Pakistan’s national interests,” the foreign minister told a press conference, adding that Pakistan has ‘no favourites’ in Afghanistan and the country is on the same page with the international community when it comes to finding a political solution to the Afghan crisis.

He said that the situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing, however, the Embassy of Pakistan in the country is functioning normally. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday received a call from Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and reviewed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. Reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful settlement, the foreign minister stated that the latest situation in Afghanistan required international community’s consistent engagement with the Afghan leaders to ensure a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan is closely following the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul is extending necessary assistance to Pakistanis, the Afghan and other nationals in terms of consular work and flights.