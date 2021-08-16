‘These Pakistanis are my priority,’ PM Imran shares photo of a cleaner

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a photo of a cleaner boy carrying a Pakistani flag saying these Pakistanis are his priority. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan shared a photo of a cleaner boy carrying a Pakistani flag on his cycle, saying that his government would be giving priority to these people who were neglected by the state previously. “InshaAllah these are the Pakistanis who are my priority & whom our state has neglected so far.” The picture is also inscribed with a slogan that these patriots’ people never think what the country has given them. Earlier in the day, the premier also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in maintaining a leadership role in making Pakistan Green underTen Billion Tree Tsunami Project. The prime minister posted a comparative picture on Twitter showing differences in plantations on the hills of Abbottabad.













