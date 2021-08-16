Buzdar orders foolproof security in Muharram

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order situation, safeguarding the lives and property of the people and to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Moharram ul Haraam and Asura.

The Chief Minister further directed to make more security arrangements as compared to the last years. Usman Buzdar said that following of given routs and completion of all Majalis and mourning processions within time should be ensured. Members of District and Divisional Peace Committees should play a vibrant role in promoting religious harmony. He also directed that 4 different security layers should be set up in mourning processions to ensure the safety of the people and a report should be submitted to the CM’s office after a thorough audit of CCTV cameras, generators, lights, walk-through gates, metal detectors besides all other devices.

He further stated that there would be no compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable material, provocative and hateful speeches as well as violation of the ban on wall chalking. He said that indiscriminate and strict legal action would be taken against the violators. He further directed that the code of conduct should be ensured at any cost. The government will not tolerate any violation in this regard. The Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that law enforcement agencies should remain vigilant and use all their energies and capabilities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. Additional contingents should be deployed at Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other important places. Law enforcement agencies should keep a close liaison with each other and security arrangements should be monitored regular basis.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed satisfaction over the excellent security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day and lauded the efforts of the Cabinet Committee on Law & Order, law enforcement agencies, administration and concerned departments. The Chief Minister appreciated and congratulated the police and law enforcement agencies to discharge their obligations wholeheartedly, commitment and dedication. Usman Buzdar said that members of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and law enforcement agencies played a vital role for ensuring foolproof security arrangements and Independence Day celebrations were held in a peaceful atmosphere across the province. The Chief Minister further stated that the Punjab government, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, had taken all possible steps to safeguard the lives and property of the people. We will have to perform our duties with the same zeal in future as well, said Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Black Day and staged a protest on Indian Independence Day. The Chief Minister said that the sham and so-called world’s largest democracy has been exposed as the Indian government violated all democratic norms and human values in occupied Kashmir. Usman Buzdar said that India is committing serious human rights violations and has narrowed the life span for innocent Kashmiri people. Usman Buzdar said that every child of Pakistan is standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris. He reiterated that Pakistan and Kashmir are conjoined twins and Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that Pakistanis are standing with their Kashmiris brothers and will keep supporting them. He said that Modi Sarkar would have to account for their brutality and oppression. The international community could not act as a silent spectator anymore, he added.