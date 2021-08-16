SAPM urges civil society to join govt’s forestry initiatives

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday emphasised unprecedented importance of civil society organisations’ role in boosting country’s tree cover and climate-resilience at national and sub-national levels.

“When forests are managed sustainably, it can grow healthy and it also can provide essential goods and services to the people worldwide”, he said.

Addressing a tree plantation event organised here in upscale locality in collaboration with a civil society organisation, the PM’s aide Malik Amin further said that the significance of forests could not to be underestimated or exaggerated. “We rely on forests for our survival right from the air we breathe. Being backbone of natural ecosystems and habitats for animals and source of livelihoods for humans, forests also offer watershed protection, prevent soil erosion, fight environmental degradation, air pollution, improve human health and address devastating fallouts of global climate crisis,” he explained.

Malik Amin stressed that it was, thus, imperative that all forces and segments of the civil society play their part in increasing the country’s forest cover to make Pakistan clean, green and climate-resilient.