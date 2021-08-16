Three youth killed in Lahore road mishaps

Three youth were killed in separate road mishaps caused due to one-wheeling and over speeding in different localities of Lahore on Sunday. According to details, the first accident took place in Muslim Town where a 20-year-old youth was killed after he fell down from motorcycle while doing one-wheeling. Another youth was killed in accident caused due to one-wheeling in Nishtar Colony area. An over speeding motorcycle slipped and rubbed with road to a long distance in Kot Abdul Malik killing the motorcyclist youth on the spot. The bodies were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas where they handed over to heirs after legal formalities.













