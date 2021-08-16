Christian marriage bill to help protect women’s rights

The members of Christian community have hailed the passage of the longstanding ‘Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill’ recently by the present government which would help protect the rights of women and girls and ensuring their safeguard. This women friendly law pending for a long time was passed in the month of May from the parliament after the untiring efforts and long debates by Ministry of Human Rights to amend it and make it comprehensive, modern and women friendly. Talking to APP, Nayila Rafi Masih, a government employee said the present government was doing all its possible efforts to provide equal citizens rights to the minorities and an enabling environment to ensure they excel in every walk of life. She said that women and girls after the implementation of ‘Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill’ would feel more protected. She added that although the government has increased the security of holy places but she felt pain when she hear about the attacks on temples like Hindu Samadhi in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and at Ganesh Mandir in Bhong, Rahim Yar Khan. Talking to APP in connection with Independence Day, Human Rights Activist, Peter Jacob said members of Christian community have been enjoying freedom in terms of culture, language and expressing their opinions as well as opportunities in education and employment.













