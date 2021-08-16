Punjab imposes micro-smart lockdown in six more areas

The government of Punjab has decided to impose micro-smart lockdown in six more areas of Rawalpindi. Provincial Secretary Health Sara Aslam has notified that micro smart lockdown has been imposed in six more hot spots owing to surge in cases, to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus in the district. The government has decided to restrict movement in Rawalpindi hot spots till August 24, top health official said. “All markets, restaurants, government and private offices will remain closed in the hot spots of the coronavirus,” secretary health said. “The people in locked down areas could only visit out for grocery and medicines,” health secretary said. “All religious, cultural and private gatherings will also be prohibited in affected areas,” Sara Aslam said. “The duty of the government employees should be notified by the concerned departments,” the secretary said. “The judges and judicial staff will be exempted from restrictions.” “Funeral prayers and other essential religious rituals will be allowed,” according to the notification.













