Pink Riders celebrating Independence Day with their Freedom rally

Talking points for ‘Fuel for Freedom’ Campaign: Pink Riders’ mission is to empower women to travel independently and confidently across Pakistan’s road space, on their own.

We are celebrating Independence Day in Freedom rally. On our way we are fueling our bikes from Total PARCO service station to avail the Fuel For Freedom. This offer is 5L fuel in a bike and avail 14% discount on selected products.

We are availing the discount on Total PARCO service station. You all must grab this exciting offer too.

Happy independence day.