Medvedev dominates Isner to face Opelka for Toronto title

TORONTO: Russian top seed Daniil Medvedev blunted the big serve of American John Isner 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to set up an ATP Masters 1000 final with Reilly Opelka. Medvedev dominated throughout in a 54-minute rout against Isner, who was held to a miserly four aces. With the major part of his game mis-firing, the 36-year-old Isner was an easy target for Medvedev, the losing 2019 finalist to Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Medvedev will Sunday play for his fourth trophy of the season after helping Russia to the ATP Cup in Australia and claiming the honours at Marseille and Mallorca. He takes on another American two-metre-plus giant in Opelka, who broke new ground as he edged third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to reach the final at the Aviva Centre in Toronto. Isner’s game was off the boil and Medvedev took full advantage. The Russian winner posted 20 winners to Isner’s 20 unforced errors, breaking the American four times. Medvedev will need to take his winning strategy into the final with Opelka, a towering server like Isner. Opelka overcame Tsitsipas with 46 winners to 23 for the Greek. He blasted 17 aces in the match lasting two and a half hours to notch his first victory over a top-five opponent. Tsitsipas held his own until late in the third set, when Opelka broke for a 4-3 lead. The American finished off the upset three games later with an overhead smash on his first match point. Tsitsipas, ranked third in the world behind Novak Djokovic and Medvedev, still leads the ATP with 45 match wins this season, with Djokovic trailing on 36.













