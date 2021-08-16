Pliskova upsets Sabalenka to face Giorgi in Montreal final

MONTREAL: Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova rolled into the final of the WTA hardcourt tournament in Montreal on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The win was a repeat for the fourth-seeded Czech, who defeated her Belarus rival in three sets two months ago in their All England Club semi-final. Pliskova will fight for the Montreal title against Italy’s Camila Giorgi, who needed a deciding set to see off Australian Open quarter-finalist Jessica Pegula 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Pliskova lost to Giorgi last month in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics. Pliskova fired 10 aces for a total of 267 this season, putting her within touching distance of Sabalenka’s tour-leading 270. The Czech won her 39th match of the season, top of the table on the WTA. But even though she has won 12 of her past 13 matches, she’s seeking her first title of the season. Giorgi has been on a roll in recent weeks, winning her 15th WTA match from 19 played as she moved into the first 1000-level final of her career.













