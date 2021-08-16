Yasir Hussain tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain on Saturday took to Instagram and announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old shared the news to his followers and asked for prayers adding that he is now in quarantine. Yasir Hussain, who welcomed his first child recently, shared another story on Instagram in which Aziz can be seen standing at a distance. “The hardest thing is to stay away from you,” he wrote. The Pakistani actor was infected with the virus despite having being vaccinated in June. Other celebs also confirmed their positive diagnosis in the ongoing month including Ushna Shah, Nadia Hussain and Faysal Quraishi.













