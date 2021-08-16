Osaka plans to help out Haiti earthquake relief efforts

LOS ANGELES: Naomi Osaka says she is going to give all her proceeds from the WTA Tour’s upcoming Cincinnati event to the earthquake victims in Haiti which was rocked by a devastating 7.2-magnitude quake on Saturday. The highest paid female tennis star has a personal connection to the disaster-plagued Caribbean country: Her father is from there. “Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” Osaka wrote on Twitter. “I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.” The massive quake struck Haiti’s southwestern peninsula early Saturday, killing at least 304 people and leaving churches, business and schools crumbled. The 23-year-old Osaka was born in Japan where her mother is from and has lived in the United States since age three. On Saturday, American President Joe Biden approved immediate aid to Haiti and said the US would be assisting recovery and rebuilding efforts.













